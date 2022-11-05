Daily brief: Hyderabad Police takes custody of Goa shack owner linked to Sonali Phogat murder case; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hyderabad Police takes custody of Goa shack owner linked to Phogat murder case

The owner of Curlies beach shack and nightclub, Edwin Nunes, was on Saturday taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police in connection with a drug case registered in August. Nunes is allegedly the “main supplier” of drugs making their way to Hyderabad. Read more

'Happened to one of the greatest of all time Kohli. Babar just needs...': Akram's million-dollar advice to PAK captain

12 months back, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had emerged as the leading run-getter in T20 World Cup where Pakistan had finished as semi-finalists. Read more

Meenakshi Seshadri says she became a bawarchi after moving to US, brings handmade food for Indian Idol judges. Watch

Meenakshi Seshadri, who ruled Bollywood in the 1980s and early 90s, made a rare appearance on singing reality show Indian Idol. Read more

Chef Vikas Khanna shares an easy trick to crack open a coconut in minutes. Watch

One of the most adaptable ingredients in our kitchen is coconut. It is readily available, and one can cook it in various ways. While many simple recipes call for coconut, cracking it open can be trickier than it sounds. It's challenging for everyone to break the hard shell uniformly. Read more

Rise in pollution is leading to asthma exacerbations. Here's how to manage the condition

While the festivities of Diwali bring us a lot to celebrate, what it also brings with it are more concentrated levels of pollutants and particulate matter, such as those found in haze and smoke when fireworks are used. Read more

Secure your Instagram conversation with vanish mode, check steps to activate

Instagram has many features to secure privacy of its users. One of the safety tools available on the platform is vanish mode. Read more

