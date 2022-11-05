Chef Vikas Khanna shares an easy trick to crack open a coconut in minutes. Watch

One of the most adaptable ingredients in our kitchen is coconut. It is readily available, and one can cook it in various ways. While many simple recipes call for coconut, cracking it open can be trickier than it sounds. It's challenging for everyone to break the hard shell uniformly. So, if you also find this to be an issue, Chef Vikas Khanna has a hack for you!

In the hack, Vikas Khanna shares that the coconut should be split in half. After that, you need to keep the hard shell on the gas flame. Turn off the flame once the shell has nearly become black. Place the coconut in a dish with some cold water. Then gradually extracts the coconut meat from the hard shell.

In the post's caption, the chef also shared that he saw a woman doing this trick when he was in Kohlapur, Maharashtra.

Take a look at the coconut peeling trick here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked almost 50,000 times and has several comments as well. One person wrote, "Oh man, such a simple trick. Aur humlog knife, hammer aur pata ni kya kya use krte the. Thank you so much for this information Vikas (Oh man, such a simple trick. We used to use [knife, hammer, and other things. Thank you so much for this information, Vikas)." Another person commented, "Thank you a thousand times and more for showing this! It will make my life so much easier!!! God bless you, Vikas!" A third person added, "I am definitely gonna try this one next time."