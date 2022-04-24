Daily brief: I-PAC ‘working for TRS’, as Prashant Kishor holds talks with KCR, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

I-PAC ‘working for TRS’ even as Prashant Kishor holds talks with KCR: Reports

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday confirmed that the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), once headed by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, is working for TRS officially, news agency ANI reported. This comes amid reports about Kishor joining the Congress. Rao, however, made it clear that his party is only working with the I-PAC and not Kishor. Read more

PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation and society at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony in Mumbai. Read more

Brett Lee recalls first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar; 'Thought I might get an autograph. 'Hey mate, can you sign this'

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee took to social media to extend his wishes to legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who celebrated his 49th birthday on April 24 (Sunday). Tendulkar, who stands atop most international runs, enjoyed battles with many bowling greats including Lee. Read more

Kapil Sharma asks Nawazuddin if he feels like a president inside his white house: 'Log white shirt lene mein darte hain'

On the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma will welcoming the cast of Heropanti 2. In the video shared by Sony Entertainment's Instagram handle, Kapil can be seen welcoming actors Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tara Sutaria and filmmaker Ahmed Khan. In the episode, Kapil also talks about Nawazuddin's new all-white home. Read more

Rakul Preet Singh’s pink co-ord set is winning the hearts

Rakul Preet Singh is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Runway 34. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajat Devgn in pivotal roles, is slated to release on April 29. Rakul Preet has started the promotions of Runway 34 in full swing. A day back, the actor shared a slew of pictures from her promotion diaries and it is giving us major “Pink panther” vibes. Read more