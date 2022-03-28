Daily brief: HC asks why Twitter can’t block user posting against Hindu God; cities Trump, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

If Twitter can block Donald Trump, why not user posting against Hindu God: Delhi HC

The Delhi high court on Monday asked microblogging platform Twitter why it could not voluntarily take action against an account that allegedly published objectionable content about a Hindu Goddess, while it could do the same against former United States President Donald Trump. Read more

Pakistan's Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar resigns amid political turmoil

Pakistan's Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, minister of state for information and broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday. Read more

Ukraine retakes control of warzone Irpin, claims local mayor

Ukraine on Monday claimed to have taken full control of Irpin near the capital Kyiv on the 33rd day of the war, news agency Reuters reported. Read more

Oscars 2022: Chris Rock's joke was bad, Will Smith's reaction worse. And has anyone asked what Jada Pinkett Smith wanted

Remember the 89th Academy Awards back in 2017 when we thought misplaced envelopes were the biggest controversy ever to have taken place at the Oscars. Read more

WATCH: Shubman Gill plucks 'catch of the tournament' in IPL match vs Super Giants; Gujarat Titans dedicate special post

Playing his first match for Gujarat Titans, 22-year-old Shubman Gill produced a moment of brilliance against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Watch here

'If New Delhi shows interest...': Moscow ready to consider S-500 deal for India

Moscow prepared to closely study the possibility of selling the S-500 air defense system to India. Watch here