Daily brief: Amravati killing mastermind sent to 7-day cop custody and all the latest news

Amravati killing | Fadnavis promises probe into theft angle, mastermind sent to 7-day cop custody

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday the initial 'theft' angle in the killing of a medical store owner in Amravati city will be investigated, calling the murder barbaric. Read More

Modi warns against mocking parties that ruled for long, now on terminal decline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned the BJP leadership against mocking parties that ruled the country for decades, but were now facing a terminal decline. He said the saffron camp should instead learn from their mistakes and refrain from committing the same. Read More

Man held for sneaking into West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence: Report

A man was held from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in the Kalighat area of south Kolkata on Sunday morning for allegedly sneaking inside the premises, breaching Z-category security cover, police officials said. Read More

Watch: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic share a light moment as Swiss tennis legend returns to Wimbledon centre court

Switzerland's tennis legend Roger Federer made a return to the Wimbledon centre court on Sunday. Federer returned as the All England Club prepared to celebrate the centenary of Centre Court. Read More

Madhubala's sister says her biopic will steer clear of Kishore Kumar, Dilip Kumar: 'They have wives and children'

Madhubala's biopic may not talk about her equation with Kishore Kumar or Dilip Kumar , her sister Madhur Bhushan has said in a new interview. Read More

Sanya Malhotra’s slip-in bodycon dress is for every summer brunch date

Sanya Malhotra’s sense of sartorial fashion keeps making her fans drool. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis – be it an ethnic attire or a casual ensemble or the six yards of grace. Read More

