Sanya Malhotra’s slip-in bodycon dress is for every summer brunch date

Sanya Malhotra’s sense of sartorial fashion keeps making her fans drool. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis – be it an ethnic attire or a casual ensemble or the six yards of grace. Sanya’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion photoshoots. Her social media handle is otherwise a plethora of her personal diaries and her workout videos. Sanya, in the fashion front, keeps setting the bar higher for her fans to conquer. With every set of pictures, Sanya ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes of how to ace the look.

Sanya, on Sunday, made our day better with a picture of herself in a stunning slip-in dress. Giving us all the Sunday brunch vibes and setting brunch date fashion bar higher, Sanya dropped the picture of herself decked up in a green bodycon dress. The actor played muse to fashion designer Riti Rahul Shah and picked a soft green bodycon dress for the picture. The dress featured slip-in sleeves and a plunging neckline. The attire hugged Sanya’s shape and showed off her curves. The dress also came with a a dramatic detail of lemon green fabric attached to a side of the waist in the form of two flowers.

With a green heart emoticon, Sanya shared the picture on her Instagram profile. Take a look at her picture here.

Sanya further accessorised her look for the day in golden ear studs from the shelves of Bling Sutra. Styled by fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai, Sanya wore her shoulder-length tresses open in her natural curly look. Assisted by makeup artist Natasha Mathias Dsouza, Sanya opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sanya was fashion-ready.