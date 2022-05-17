Sanya Malhotra declares her love for black in a stunning attire

Sanya Malhotra always ensures to put her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. The actor keeps dropping major cues of fashion on a daily basis on her Instagram profile. Be it decking up for a weekend party or letting us know the tricks and tips of looking perfect in a business meeting or simply checking in to the summer day in a casual attire, Sanya can do it all and make any attire look better by decking up in it. Sanya’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself from her fashion photoshoots and they all are proof that Sanya can slay it all when it comes to fashion.

Sanya, on Tuesday, brushed our midweek blues away with a picture of herself declaring her love for the colour black. Sanya, for the picture, chose to merge her love for black and leather into a stunning outfit. The actor decked up in a black leather dress. The dress came in slip-in sleeves and a midriff-baring neckline. The body-hugging leather dress hugged Sanya’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Sanya further accessorised her look for the day in a sassy silver neck chain from the shelves of Anaqa Jewels. Sanya also wore multiple silver rings from the house of Anagha Arts and Jewels. Sanya shared the picture on Instagram and simply captioned it with a black heart emoticon. Within minutes, Sanya’s picture was flooded with likes and comments from friends, fans and colleagues from the film industry. Sanya’s colleague from the film industry Radhika Madan dropped by in the comment section and summed up her reaction in this word - “Ufff” and added a heart-eyed emoticon. Take a look at her picture here:

Sanya, styled by fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, wore her tresses open in defined curls as she looked directly at the camera. Assisted by makeup artist Natasha Mathias Dsouza, Sanya decked up in pink eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

