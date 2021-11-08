Sanya Malhotra in emerald lehenga saree is a picture of unmatched elegance

Lehenga sarees are the biggest fad this festive season as they combine the elegance of the two most-loved traditional silhouettes in one attire. Many Bollywood divas have given their stamp of approval to this ensemble. Actor Sanya Malhotra is also one of them. The star's latest photoshoot in an emerald green lehenga saree is proof enough.

Sanya is currently busy promoting her latest release Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani. For a recent promotional event, she wore a gorgeous emerald green lehenga saree. The star took to Instagram to share photos from the occasion and thanked people for showering Meenakshi Sundareshwar with love.

The lehenga saree is from the shelves of the designer label Ritika Mirchandani. It comes adorned with patterned embellishments all over the ensemble. Looking like a picture of unmatched elegance, Sanya posted the photos with the caption, "Jahan milte hai raat aur din. Wahin chupke se mil lenge hum. Thank you for dher sara pyaar for #MeenakshiSundareshwar."

The lehenga saree features a sleeveless blouse, replete with sequinned embellishment in a diamond pattern and a scalloped neckline. The short choli has a bare back brought together with a tassel-adorned tie.

The ruffled details, tiers, and pleated front on the silk satin lehenga elevated Sanya's look and gave the ensemble a finishing touch. The star draped an embellished dupatta, decorated with bugle beads, scalloped borders and Resham, around her body like a saree pallu.

Sanya accessorised her lehenga saree with rings and emerald-diamond adorned earrings. She tied her curly tresses in a messy bun. A dainty bindi, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, subtle pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, mauve nail paint, and glowing skin completed the glam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya's film Meenakshi Sundareshwar was released on Netflix on November 5. Karan Johar's banner Dharmatic Entertainment is producing the film, directed and co-written by Vivek Soni.

