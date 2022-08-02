Daily brief: India signs 6 pacts with the Maldives, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India signs 6 pacts with the Maldives; cybersecurity, defence take centrepoint

Coordination between India and the Maldives in defence and security is vital for peace and stability in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as New Delhi announced it will provide two naval vessels and vehicles for the Maldivian defence forces. Read more

350 Jharkhand schools drop ‘Urdu’ from their name, 460 change weekly offs: Govt

The Jharkhand government has directed deputy commissioners of all districts to take corrective measures after it noticed that the word Urdu was added to hundreds of non-Urdu primary schools in areas with a dominant Muslim population in the state, and the weekly holiday changed from Sundays to Fridays, government officials said on Tuesday. Read more

Chhattisgarh: Student dies, 36 others fall ill after drinking contaminated water

A 19-year-old student died, while 36 others fell ill, in the past three days after allegedly consuming contaminated water at a nursing college in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, officials said on Tuesday. Read more

Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake in Zomato, says report

Uber Technologies is likely to sell a 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato through a $373 million block deal on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter and a document seen by Reuters. Read more

Watch: The moment when US Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, a visit which might significantly escalate tensions between the US and China. Visuals shared by news agency Reuters showed Pelosi landing at the Songshan Airport in Taipei. Read more

CWG 2022: Defending champions India beat Singapore to win gold in men's team table tennis

Defending champions India beat Singapore 3-1 to claim the elusive gold, once again, in table tennis men's team event on Tuesday at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Read more

Are you dating an emotionally immature person? Here are signs

Dating an emotionally immature person can leave you confused, stressed and exhausted. While such people may get attached to you easily, they may not be able to understand your emotions well, considering they are struggling with their own too. Read more

Neena Gupta says male actors don't want to work with her: Most want younger actresses, although I look younger than them

From time to time, Neena Gupta has proved that age is just a number. However, she recently talked about her struggle to find co-stars opposite her. Talking about sexism and ageism, she said that many male actors want to work with ‘younger actresses’ and not her. Read more

