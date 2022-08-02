Home / Business / Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake in Zomato, says report

Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake in Zomato, says report

business
Published on Aug 02, 2022 07:04 PM IST
The offer size of $373 million was based on the lower end of a 48-54 rupee price range set for the block deal, the document showed.
A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc at the New York Stock Exchange.(Reuters file photo)
A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc at the New York Stock Exchange.(Reuters file photo)
Reuters |

Uber Technologies is likely to sell a 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato through a $373 million block deal on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter and a document seen by Reuters.

The offer size of $373 million was based on the lower end of a 48-54 rupee price range set for the block deal, the document showed.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out