Watch: The moment when US Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan
United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, a visit which might significantly escalate tensions between the US and China. Visuals shared by news agency Reuters showed Pelosi landing at the Songshan Airport in Taipei. According to the local media, Pelosi was welcomed into Taiwan by the country's foreign minister Joseph Wu.
Taking to Twitter, Pelosi said, "Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy."
“Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region,” she said.
“Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts long standing United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, US-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances,” the US House speaker further tweeted.
Pelosi will visit the Taiwanese Parliament on Wednesday morning, have lunch with President Tsai Ing-wen and will also meet democracy activists, the local media further said.
She is the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. The last such visit to the Island nation was made by then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese government warned that the United States will have to pay the price if Pelosi visited Taiwan. "The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.
China's warning has fuelled speculations of a threat of military exercises and possible incursions by Chinese planes and ships into areas that are under Taiwan's control.
Ahead of Pelosi's visit, Taiwan's presidential office website came under cyber attack and was at one point malfunctioning. However, the services were restored shortly.
(With agency inputs)
-
‘Missiles, military operations’: China announces as Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan
Furious over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit Taipei, China on Tuesday declared it would conduct missile tests and military drills around Taiwan. The People's Liberation Army said it would stage a series of military drills including “long-range live firing in the Taiwan Strait” from Tuesday evening. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests diplomatic visits to the island.
-
Pelosi in Taiwan: Those who like playing with fire, perish by it, China tells US
China has warned Washington, saying the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was similar to the US “playing with fire”, soon after Pelosi landed in capital Taipei late on Tuesday night. “These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
-
China warns of 'severe impact' after Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan
China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China, saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. In a statement issued just after her arrival in Taipei late on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said Pelosi's visit severely impacts the political foundations of China-U.S. relations, and said it had lodged a strong protest with the United States.
-
Nancy Pelosi says Taiwan trip ‘in no way contradicts’ longstanding US policy
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said soon after touching down in Taiwan on Tuesday that her visit, marking the highest-level visit by a US official in more than two decades, was a sign of “America's unwavering” commitment to supporting the island nation. Pelosi defied a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the world's two superpowers soaring. China slammed the US actions in Taiwan as "extremely dangerous".
-
US-China tensions mount as Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan | Top points
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is believed headed for Taiwan on Tuesday on a visit that could significantly escalate tensions with China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. Beijing has vowed to retaliate if Pelosi becomes the highest US elected official to visit Taiwan in more than 25 years, but has given no details.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics