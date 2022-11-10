Home / India News / Daily brief: India welcomes UK court's order on Nirav Modi extradition, and all the latest news

Daily brief: India welcomes UK court's order on Nirav Modi extradition, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 08:51 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India welcomes UK court's order on Nirav Modi extradition(File Photo)
India welcomes UK court's order on Nirav Modi extradition(File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India welcomes UK HC's order on Nirav Modi extradition: ‘Want to bring him...’

India on Thursday welcomed the United Kingdom High Court decision to reject fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's appeal against his extradition. Modi is wanted in connection with a bank loan fraud case. Read more

Arms being smuggled in from across the border to separate north Bengal: Mamata

Arms are being smuggled into West Bengal from across the border to fan separatist movement in north Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Thursday, while asking the director general of police to increase ‘naka’ checking to prevent illegal entry of arms from Bihar. Read more

Rahul Dravid's tough reply to question on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's retirement after India's T20 World Cup exit

India's approach of starting slow, keeping wickets in hand and then aiming for a massive finish in the last five overs of the innings backfired on a placid Adelaide track as England mauled them by 10 wickets to set up a T20 World Cup final with Pakistan. England bowlers dominated proceedings for the first 15 overs as India did not even manage to score at 7 runs per over. Read more

Step inside Mouni Roy's beautiful home with the cutest dining space, sparkling kitchen. Watch video

Actor Mouni Roy is the latest desi celebrity to feature in an episode of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is. In the video series, celebrities show fans around their homes and what makes them so special. Mouni lives in Mumbai with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Read more

Kriti Sanon sizzles in sultry mini cut-out dress with Varun Dhawan for Bhediya promotions in Mumbai: All pics inside

Actor Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film Bhediya. Amid the busy schedule, the two stars are leaving no stone unturned to serve stunning sartorial moments for their fans. Case in point: Kriti's latest look for promoting the movie in Mumbai. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
top news
top news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out