Daily brief: IndiGo denying boarding to disabled child, parents at Ranchi airport creates uproar and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: IndiGo denying boarding to disabled child, parents at Ranchi airport creates uproar and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Uproar on social media caused IndiGo to issue a statement on why its staff denied boarding to the special needs person along with his parents at Ranchi airport.(REUTERS file)
Updated on May 08, 2022 08:50 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Furore over IndiGo denying boarding to disabled child, parents at Ranchi airport

A Facebook post on how the staff of IndiGo airlines barred an adolescent with special needs from boarding a plane along with his parents at the Ranchi airport on Saturday has created an uproar on social media forcing the airline to issue a statement clarifying why its staff did so. Read more.

‘Anarchist Kejriwal…’: Tejasvi Surya on Khalistan flags in Himachal assembly

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday ‘cautioned’ people of Himachal Pradesh against ‘anarchist’ Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Read more.

Panipat SHO, 2 forest officers on rescue mission hurt in leopard attack

A station house officer (SHO) and two forest department officials leading a rescue team to catch a leopard in Behrampur village of Panipat district were injured in the operation on Saturday night. The leopard was later successfully tranquilised. Read more.

RELATED STORIES

Michael Vaughan comes up with advice for Virat Kohli after third golden duck: ‘Sometimes it’s all a player needs’

Virat Kohli's struggle in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has been quiet evident and his worries compounded on Sunday afternoon after he was dismissed for a first-ball duck during the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. Read more.

Amjad Khan's son Shadaab Khan recalls when film producers owed dad 1.25 crore, gangster from Middle East offered help

Shadaab Khan, actor and son of late actor Amjad Khan, has opened up about the financial situation of his family after the death of his father. Read more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
india indigo airlines ranchi facebook
