Daily brief: Jharkhand girl, died after allegedly set ablaze by stalker, cremated, and all the latest news

Dumka girl cremated amid tension in town; Govt promises speedy trial

The 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly set ablaze by a stalker last week in Jharkhand’s Dumka, was cremated on Monday morning under the watch of the district administration even as the state government promised a speedy trial in the case besides announcing financial help to the family of the deceased. Read more

NCP’s Vidya Chavan booked for statements against BJP leaders Kambhoj, Somaiya

Police have registered an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vidya Chavan for the statements she made against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during her interviews to Marathi news channels. Read more

Railways explains the new GST rules applicable on cancelling confirmed tickets

The Railways Ministry has clarified rules governing cancellation and refund of tickets and has said there has been no change in such provisions. Read more

China charges 28 in relation to June restaurant attack on women

China on Monday charged dozens of people, including police officers, in relation to an assault on a group of women at a restaurant in June, which had sparked online outrage and discussions on gender-based violence in the country. Read more

Ram Charan's RRR look inspires Ganpati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi, fans call him 'demigod for masses’

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. The film is one of the most successful Indian films ever made and has gained a cult following in the West with talks of Oscar nominations already. Read more

'Maine dekha Mahi bhai ko, zyada sawal nehi kiya...': Hardik reveals how he channeled his inner Dhoni in Pakistan clash

With six runs required off the final four balls, Hardik Pandya rocked back, made room and looked to the smash the delivery from Mohammad Nawaz through cover, but couldn't beat the fielder. Read more

5 ways to create emotionally healthy relationships: Expert suggests

Relationships take a lot of work and efforts. It depends how much a person is interested in understanding the other person and also communicating about their emotions. Read more

Dog has his own pet, takes soft toy by leash. Watch adorable video

The Internet is full of pet videos that are delightful to watch. Having a pet is an adorable feeling altogether. But, have you ever heard of a pet having a pet? A video going viral on Instagram shows a pooch taking his dinosaur soft toy by a string that looks like a leash. Read more

