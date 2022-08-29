NCP’s Vidya Chavan booked for statements against BJP leaders Kambhoj, Somaiya
Police have registered an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vidya Chavan for the statements she made against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during her interviews to Marathi news channels. The case followed a complaint by BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj.
In the first interview aired on Saturday, Chavan alleged that Kambhoj and Kirit Somaiya should be sent to Gujarat instead of them conducting investigations in Maharashtra.
“Amit Shah is the home minister and he listens to the likes of Somaiya. The Narendra Modi government gives ministerial portfolios to criminals and conducts investigations against honest people. The government that can set rapists and murderers in the Bilkis Bano case free can do anything,” she said.
On Sunday, she gave another interview in which she said that Kambhoj should stay within his limits and respect women. “Such people should be taken to the Maharashtra border and left there. No matter how much security Kambhoj has he doesn’t know the power of women. There is no need for him to keep poking his nose in the NCP.”
In his statement to the Santacruz police, Kambhoj said that the NCP leader’s statements “have the potential to create hatred and enmity between communities and disturb the peace”.
A case has been registered against Chavan for public mischief and making statements promoting enmity between different groups under sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Senior police inspector Balasaheb Tambe, Santacruz police station, said, “We have registered the FIR based on the complaint and further procedure will be followed in accordance with the law.”
No Covid fatality in Chandigarh tricity for 3rd straight day
The tricity on Monday recorded 50 fresh Covid infections, a slight dip from the 72 cases reported a day earlier. At 22, Mohali's single day tally was highest on Monday, followed by 19 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula. On Sunday, Chandigarh alone reported 42 cases, followed by 23 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday for the third consecutive day.
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
