Home / Trending / Dog has his own pet, takes soft toy by leash. Watch adorable video

Dog has his own pet, takes soft toy by leash. Watch adorable video

trending
Published on Aug 29, 2022 08:10 PM IST

A video showing a pooch taking a dinosaur soft toy by a string that looks like a leash was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral video on Instagram, shows a pooch taking a soft toy by a string.&nbsp;(Instagram/@iluvdachshund)
The image, taken from the viral video on Instagram, shows a pooch taking a soft toy by a string. (Instagram/@iluvdachshund)
ByNeha Yadav

The Internet is full of pet videos that are delightful to watch. Having a pet is an adorable feeling altogether. But, have you ever heard of a pet having a pet? A video going viral on Instagram shows a pooch taking his dinosaur soft toy by a string that looks like a leash.

The video was posted by an Instagram account that goes by the username @iluvdachshund and is dedicated to videos related to the Dachshund dog breed. The video is credited to an Instagram user named Otto (@ottodachshundd). The video was shared with the caption, "My pet has his own pet. (Courtesy of @ottodachshundd)"

Watch the adorable video here:

The video was posted on August 11 and amassed more than one lakh likes and several comments from users with heart emoticons. One of the users commented, "Look at that. So sweet! Taking care of his own pet toy! Love it." "The string is totally necessary it’s like his toy’s own leash," wrote another user.

A third user posted with heart emoticons, "Awwww so adorable!!" "I love this. Might do this when I get my pup!! Imagine me walking my puppy while he walks his pet. Love it!!" expressed the fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
instagram viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out