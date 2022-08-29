Dog has his own pet, takes soft toy by leash. Watch adorable video

The Internet is full of pet videos that are delightful to watch. Having a pet is an adorable feeling altogether. But, have you ever heard of a pet having a pet? A video going viral on Instagram shows a pooch taking his dinosaur soft toy by a string that looks like a leash.

The video was posted by an Instagram account that goes by the username @iluvdachshund and is dedicated to videos related to the Dachshund dog breed. The video is credited to an Instagram user named Otto (@ottodachshundd). The video was shared with the caption, "My pet has his own pet. (Courtesy of @ottodachshundd)"

Watch the adorable video here:

The video was posted on August 11 and amassed more than one lakh likes and several comments from users with heart emoticons. One of the users commented, "Look at that. So sweet! Taking care of his own pet toy! Love it." "The string is totally necessary it’s like his toy’s own leash," wrote another user.

A third user posted with heart emoticons, "Awwww so adorable!!" "I love this. Might do this when I get my pup!! Imagine me walking my puppy while he walks his pet. Love it!!" expressed the fourth.