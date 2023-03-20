Daily brief: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida relishes ‘gol-gappe’ with PM Modi during India visit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida trying ‘gol-gappe’ with PM Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida tries ‘gol-gappe’ with PM Modi in Delhi

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who is on a visit to India, tried different Indian delicacies including ‘gol-gappe’, and ‘lassi’ as he paid a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi with PM Narendra…read more.

MHA recommends CBI probe against Harsh Mander's NGO for FCRA 'violation'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a CBI inquiry against Aman Biradari, an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, for alleged violation of the Foreign…read more.

Xi Jinping meets ‘dear friend’ Putin in Moscow to strength alliance against West

Chinese President Xi Jinping met his "dear friend" Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, seeking both to deepen economic ties with an ally he sees as a useful counterweight to the West and to promote Beijing's…read more.

'He is satisfied with 90-100 whereas I used to score 250-300': Sehwag says 'no player in Indian team bats like me'

Nine years since his retirement, Virender Sehwag's accolades are still lauded. The former India batsman revolutionised opening in Test cricket with his unique, brash and fearless attitude. Long before…read more.

Anubhav Sinha recalls when ‘entire industry’ wanted Shah Rukh to fail, labelled Ra.One as a flop film

Director Anubhav Sinha is busy promoting his upcoming film Bheed. The trailer of Bheed, which released on March 10, had attracted a lot of attention on social media. The film revolves around…read more.

Ramadan 2023: Fasting tips for people with diabetes; foods to eat and avoid

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan is almost here and Muslims across the world are eagerly waiting to sight the crescent moon. This year Ramadan is expected to begin from March 22 if the crescent…read more.

