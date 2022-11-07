Daily brief: K'taka Cong leader says meaning of Hindu is shameful, AICC hits back, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

K'taka Congress leader says meaning of Hindu is shameful, party MP hits back

A senior Congress leader from Karnataka said the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has “a horrible” and shameful meaning. The latest round of controversy was stirred by Satish Jarkiholi, the working president of Karnataka Congress. Read more

'Everyone asked me just one question, 'you’ve never...'': Suryakumar shares mantra behind explosive batting at T20 WC

Team India have been a dominant force at the ongoing T20 World Cup, and much credit behind the stellar show goes to middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav. Batting at the number four position, Suryakumar has impressed everyone with his wide range of shots and sending the ball to almost every part of the ground. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor says her social media presence helps her 'pay for her EMIs': 'Hopefully if I look cute, I get more brands'

Janhvi Kapoor’s on-screen image has been quite in contrast to her off-screen glam avatar. While her films have seen her play the small-town girl-next-door more often than note, the real Janhvi is much more glamourous. In a recent interview, the actor discussed this contrast and said her social media was for her to ‘have fun’ and pay off her EMIs. Read more

Postpartum tips: Tackling sleep and fatigue problems in new mothers

The baby has finally arrived and it’s all merry around with the blessings pouring in for the little one but what about the new mum? With her schedule turned upside down, tiredness and exhaustion from childbirth seem to overpower the joy of enjoying motherhood. Read more

Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch its first-ever-seven-seater luxury EV on December 2 - the EQB. It will also mark the brand's third EV launch this year, preceded by the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC. Read more

