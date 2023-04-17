Daily brief: Kejriwal hits out at BJP after AAP's Gujarat leader detained, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'BJP has only one aim...': Kejriwal hits out after AAP's Gujarat leader detained

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 'only one aim... to finish (off) the Aam Aadmi Party', Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declared Monday evening after the AAP's ex-Gujarat unit boss was arrested for contentious remarks against home minister Harsh Sanghvi and the ruling BJP's state chief, CR Patil. Read more

A total of 44 people have been arrested so far and three FIRs have been filed in a case involving assaulting a woman officer in Bihar's Patna district, according to top police official as quoted by news agency ANI. Read more

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being investigated by parliament's standards watchdog over whether he properly declared his wife's shareholding in a childcare company which stands to benefit from new government policy. Read more

Actor Salman Khan's new dance number O Balle Balle from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan just dropped and it has him grooving with new hook steps. Read more

Ajinkya Rahane continued his impressive show in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) facing the carnage from the discarded India star in the clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Read more

First impressions are crucial and the entryway of a home sets the tone for the rest of the house where a statement-making entryway is one that immediately captures the attention of visitors. Read more

