Daily brief: Kejriwal hits out at BJP after AAP's Gujarat leader detained, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)

'BJP has only one aim...': Kejriwal hits out after AAP's Gujarat leader detained

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 'only one aim... to finish (off) the Aam Aadmi Party', Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declared Monday evening after the AAP's ex-Gujarat unit boss was arrested for contentious remarks against home minister Harsh Sanghvi and the ruling BJP's state chief, CR Patil. Read more

Woman officer in Bihar abused, dragged by crowd, 44 arrested: Report

A total of 44 people have been arrested so far and three FIRs have been filed in a case involving assaulting a woman officer in Bihar's Patna district, according to top police official as quoted by news agency ANI. Read more

Rishi Sunak to be probed over wife's stake in UK childcare firm

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being investigated by parliament's standards watchdog over whether he properly declared his wife's shareholding in a childcare company which stands to benefit from new government policy. Read more

O Balle Balle: Salman Khan grooves to Punjabi beats of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song, creates new hook steps

Actor Salman Khan's new dance number O Balle Balle from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan just dropped and it has him grooving with new hook steps. Read more

Watch: Gavaskar 'rubs his eyes' after Rahane's monster six crashes on Chinnaswamy roof, Faf du Plessis shellshocked

Ajinkya Rahane continued his impressive show in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) facing the carnage from the discarded India star in the clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Read more

Home decor, interior design ideas for a statement-making entrance foyer

First impressions are crucial and the entryway of a home sets the tone for the rest of the house where a statement-making entryway is one that immediately captures the attention of visitors. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

bjp bihar ipl arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party uk gujarat chennai super kings analysis assault indian premier league royal challengers bangalore rishi sunak salman khan top news hindustan times rahane dance number opinion + 17 more
