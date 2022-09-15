Home / India News / Daily brief: Minor girl drugged, gangraped for 2 days at two Hyderabad hotels, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Minor girl drugged, gangraped for 2 days at two Hyderabad hotels, and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 09:28 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Minor girl allegedly abducted, drugged and raped by at two separate hotels in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested two youths on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl at two separate hotels between September 12 and 14. Read more

CBI takes over probe of BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death, re-registers FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took over the probe of the death of Haryana BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat and re-registered an FIR of the Goa Police on a reference from the ministry of home affairs (MHA). Read more

Bhopal’s teen serial killer lives in isolation cell at Sagar jail. Here’s why

Shivprasad Dhurve, the teen who killed four security guards in Madhya Pradesh last month, has been put in a separate cellar at the Sagar central jail amid fears of other inmates. Read more

Roger Federer announces retirement from professional tennis, Laver Cup 2022 to be Swiss great's swansong

Swiss marvel Roger Federer has revealed that he will bid farewell to professional tennis after the conclusion of the Laver Cup 2022. Read more

Can you guess the number of international runs, wickets in these pics by Sachin Tendulkar?

The second edition of Road Safety World Series recently kickstarted with the aim to boost awareness among people about road safety. Read more

Beauty tips: Want to lighten your dark circles? Check out these 5 effective ways

Oversleeping, extreme fatigue or just staying up a few hours past the typical bedtime can make one prone to dark circles to form under the eyes and this has become quite a common phenomenon in today’s time. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tamil nadu roger federer
tamil nadu roger federer

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out