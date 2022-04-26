Home / India News / Daily brief: Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Prashant Kishor and all the latest news
Daily brief: Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Prashant Kishor and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Navjot Singh Sidhu with Prashant Kishor (Twitter/sherryontop)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 09:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

‘With my old friend PK…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu shares photo with Prashant Kishor

On a day that saw the Congress and Prashant Kishor both announce he will not join the party, former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday shared an image with the election strategist. Read more

Mumbai top cop rebuts Ranas’ ‘inhuman treatment’ charge with a 12-sec video clip

Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday tweeted a 12-second video clip from the CCTV camera at Khar police station that shows policemen serving tea to Amaravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. Read more

Roger Federer plans tournament return at Swiss Indoors in Basel in October

The event in Basel announced in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion “has officially entered the tournament and will appear on the entry list with the protected ATP ranking" of No. 9. Read more

Kapil Sharma asks Aditya Roy Kapur if he was invited to Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party, advises him to get married soon

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian will be seen welcoming the team of Om. The new guests will be, actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, film producers Ahmed Khan and his wife and producer Shaira Ahmed Khan. Read more

Endometriosis can cause acne; follow these natural remedies to manage it

Apart from the many complications that come with endometriosis, a condition where some tissues develop outside the uterine lining disrupting the normal structure and causing pain around the uterus, it can also give you acne. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

