Daily brief: Navy abandons colonial practice, officers to stop carrying batons; and all the latest news

Navy dumps colonial practice, officers to stop carrying batons In the latest step towards shedding colonial practices, the Indian Navy has decided that its personnel will no longer carry ceremonial batons, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. READ HERE Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar (ANI)

Why Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI vs West Indies? Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya explains

A surprise awaited Team India fans during the toss for the second ODI in the series against West Indies, as Hardik Pandya led the side in Barbados. Hardik had previously led the Indian team during the first ODI of the series against Australia in March earlier this year; but Rohit's absence certainly raised a few eyebrows this time, with India returning to the format for the first time since the March ODIs. Hardik revealed that Rohit, as well as India star Virat Kohli, have been given “rest,” as they have been playing constant cricket over the past few months. READ HERE

Ananya Panday stuns in bodycon mini dress and animal-print bikini in new Ibiza pics, Suhana Khan calls her 'my muse'

Ananya Panday has shared another glimpse of her family holiday in Ibiza. Ananya has been dropping pictures from the Spanish archipelago, and the snippets feature great outfit inspirations for your next getaway. Today's post showed Ananya in a printed bodycon mini dress, a neon-orange outfit, and a leopard-printed bikini set. Ananya's BFF, Suhana Khan, loved the pictures and commented, "Wow my muse [angel emoticon]." READ HERE

Driver stops car to help visually impaired man as he walks into oncoming traffic

Have you seen those videos that show kind gestures of random strangers? Those videos often leave people happy and with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this clip that shows a driver stopping his car to help a visually impaired person who accidentally walked into oncoming traffic. READ HERE

Internet hails Christopher Nolan after real footage of Trinity Test surfaces: ‘Extremely accurate’

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has become a talking point for how closely it depicts the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the nuclear physicist and the ‘father of the atomic bomb,’ on whose life the film is based on. Fans have been raving about Christopher's staging of the historic Trinity Test in 1945, which becomes a fascinating watch, particularly on IMAX screens. READ HERE

