Daily brief: NIA raids in MP, Maharashtra in connection with ISKP case probe, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Following up on leads, the central probe agency searched the house of suspects Talha Khan at Pune and Akram Khan in Seoni (MP).(Representative Photo)
NIA raids five locations in Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra to probe ISKP case

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday carried out searches at five locations in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in connection with a probe into the ISIS module in Karnataka's Shivamogga. Read more

Crew of Lufthansa flight, that suffered 'severe turbulence', asked passengers to delete all images, videos

The crew of a Germany-bound Lufthansa flight, that suffered “severe turbulence” on March 1 while flying over Tennessee, US, had asked the passengers on board to delete all images and videos they recorded of the incident, Insider reported. Read more

A timeline of how Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in just 48 hours

The financial world woke up to the shocking news of Silicon Valley Bank being shut down on Friday. The collapse of the 16th largest lender in the United States is considered as the biggest bank failure since the Washington Mutual fell more than a decade ago. Read more

Tips to create an environment for mental well-being of women in corporate world

The work towards wellbeing of women in the corporate world is not given the importance that it should but leaders who commit to women’s overall wellbeing get better work done for the business which makes their organisations better so, what can corporates do to improve the mental health of women in their organisations? Read more

Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani's Oakland show gets cancelled, here's why

The upcoming show in Oakland, as a part of The Entertainers tour, featuring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani, has been cancelled. Read more

'The way he was running...': Axar's unusual update on Virat Kohli's 'sickness' after Anushka's post goes viral

Team India enjoyed a brilliant outing on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia, as the side posted a mammoth score of 570/9 in first innings. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

national investigation agency iskp
