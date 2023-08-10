Daily brief: Nirav means silent, didn't insult PM, Adhir Ranjan on being suspended; and all the latest news

Nirav means silent in pure Hindi, didn't insult PM Modi: Adhir Ranjan

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who has been suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for unruly conduct said he did not insult PM Modi, he only said PM Modi has become 'nirav' on the issue of Manipur. "Nirav means silent in pure Hindi. I can't do anything if my words are misinterpreted. I have no fault in it," Adhir said. Read Here.

Beaten, chained to dog cage: Indonesian maid highlights abuse

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beaten, forced to eat animal faeces and chained to a dog cage — the abuse of an Indonesian maid highlights the government's failure to protect domestic workers at home even as it moves to help those abroad, critics say. Read Here.

'After Yuvraj Singh, nobody has...': Rohit Sharma's brutally honest admission on India's Achilles heel before Asia Cup

Fresh from an impressive series win in the Caribbean, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is now looking at the bigger picture. Under the leadership of the veteran opener, India will launch its bid for a third world crown in the 50-over format. For the first time since 2011, two-time champions India are set to host the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in October and November. Read Here.

Independence Day 2023: 5 fun ideas to celebrate I-day with your pets

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Independence Day is just round the corner and as you get set to celebrate the day with friends and family, do not forget about your animal companions who also deserve some fun-time as you socialise and be part of get-togethers. It is normal for pets to get a little anxious and insecure in crowded places and areas, so it's suggested to prepare them ahead by taking them to their favourite spots outdoors and pampering them with some amazing foods. Read Here.

Gadar 2 advance booking update: Sunny Deol film to set box office on fire, 2.7 lakh tickets already sold

One day ahead of its release, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has managed to sell over 2.7 lakh tickets in advance bookings. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a breakdown of the trends at most major multiplex chains by 4.30 pm on Thursday. Read Here.

5 plants with colourful leaves

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plants with colourful leaves can be the best addition to your garden or balcony. Here are five plants that have colourful leaves. See Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail