Daily brief: ‘Nitish Kumar desperate to become PM', says ex-minister, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 17, 2022 08:54 PM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
ByHT News Desk

‘Nitish Kumar desperate to become PM’: Ex-minister targets Bihar CM

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Sudhakar Singh, who resigned as the agriculture minister of Bihar on October 2, has once again trained his guns against chief minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the latter is desperate to become the Prime Minister. Read more

Watch: 'Jab se bowling start kari hai, aap ko follow kar raha hu' - Shaheen's heart-warming chat with Shami goes viral

Mohammed Shami has been all over the internet on Monday, for two reasons. Read more

When little Sara Ali Khan attended Kaun Banega Crorepati and greeted Amitabh Bachchan with 'adaab'. Watch video

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath but she has been appearing on screen since a young age. Watch here

How to teach age-appropriate life skills to children: A therapist's guide

Parenting is a tricky thing. We need to strike the correct chord between making the childhood of our kids' fun, while letting them learn all that they would need to navigate through life without our help. Read more

Indian teacher's musical way of teaching trigonometry to US students goes viral. Watch

Many find mathematics a complex subject as they need to memorise formulae after formulae to solve a problem. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Monday, October 17, 2022
