Daily brief: ‘Nitish Kumar desperate to become PM', says ex-minister, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Nitish Kumar desperate to become PM’: Ex-minister targets Bihar CM
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Sudhakar Singh, who resigned as the agriculture minister of Bihar on October 2, has once again trained his guns against chief minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the latter is desperate to become the Prime Minister. Read more
Watch: 'Jab se bowling start kari hai, aap ko follow kar raha hu' - Shaheen's heart-warming chat with Shami goes viral
Mohammed Shami has been all over the internet on Monday, for two reasons. Read more
When little Sara Ali Khan attended Kaun Banega Crorepati and greeted Amitabh Bachchan with 'adaab'. Watch video
Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath but she has been appearing on screen since a young age. Watch here
How to teach age-appropriate life skills to children: A therapist's guide
Parenting is a tricky thing. We need to strike the correct chord between making the childhood of our kids' fun, while letting them learn all that they would need to navigate through life without our help. Read more
Indian teacher's musical way of teaching trigonometry to US students goes viral. Watch
Many find mathematics a complex subject as they need to memorise formulae after formulae to solve a problem. Read more
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics