Daily brief: Nitish Kumar likely to chair opposition parties meet on June 12, and all the latest news

Key Opposition meet likely on June 12 in Patna: CM Nitish Kumar The opposition parties meeting would likely be held in Bihar’s capital Patna on June 12, chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Sunday. Read more Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Ambati Rayudu announces IPL retirement, confirms final vs GT to be his last game in tournament: 'No U-turn'

Chennai Super Kings' star batter Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Sunday, confirming that the final of the 2023 edition against Gujarat Titans will be his last match in the tournament. Read more

Twinkle Khanna shares glimpses of trip with daughter Nitara: ‘Mothers are far from perfect, but most of us try’

Former actor, and writer Twinkle Khanna shared a video from her recent vacation with daughter Nitara and talked about the joy of motherhood. She said that despite all the sacrifices a mother makes for her kids, it doesn't matter as they end up blaming their mom. Read more

World Digestive Health Day 2023: 4 daily habits to boost your gut health

Our digestive health can impact several aspects of our overall health. There are almost 39 trillion microbes that reside in our gut and play an important role in human physiology, metabolism, nutrition and immune function. Read more

Tropical indoor plants for refreshing interiors

Click here to know about tropical indoor plants to keep for refreshing interiors.

ChatGPT makes a typo, and the Internet just can’t ignore it

Recently, an individual shared a screenshot showcasing a noticeable typo made by ChatGPT. Expectedly, it quickly gained traction, sparking discussions and generating humorous responses. Read more

