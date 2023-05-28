World Digestive Health Day 2023: 4 daily habits to boost your gut health

Our digestive health can impact several aspects of our overall health. There are almost 39 trillion microbes that reside in our gut and play an important role in human physiology, metabolism, nutrition and immune function. Any disruption in the balance of the gut bacteria can cause digestive health disorders from gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance to constipation. World Digestive Health Day is celebrated every year on May 29 to spread awareness around the function of the GI tract and the diet that can help boost gut health and thus holistic well-being. (Also read: Best and worst foods for digestion) Our digestive system plays a critical role in our overall well-being, and our daily habits can play a big role in contributing towards our gut health(Shutterstock)

"World Digestive Health Day is an important reminder of the significance of maintaining good gut health. Our digestive system plays a critical role in our overall well-being, and our daily habits can play a big role in contributing towards our gut health," says Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani in an interview with HT Digital.

DAILY HABITS FOR GUT HEALTH

1. Eating a healthy and balanced diet

Consuming a diet that is rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics can improve your gut health. Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, and kimchi in your daily diet.

2. Drinking enough water

Drinking plenty of water ensures that your digestive system remains hydrated and works efficiently. Aim to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water daily, and more if you are physically active.

3. Regular exercise

Exercise not only strengthens your muscles but also stimulates the gut muscles, keeping them healthy and functioning properly. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise daily, such as walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming.

4. Managing stress

Stress can affect gut health by disrupting the balance of gut bacteria and increasing inflammation. Incorporate stress-relieving practices like meditation, yoga, deep breathing, or audio-visual relaxation techniques into your daily routine.

"By incorporating these habits into your daily routine, you can improve your gut health, prevent digestive problems, and lead a healthier life," concludes Lalwani.