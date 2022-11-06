Daily brief: Only Congress can take on BJP in Gujarat, AAP isn't capable, says Ghulam Nabi Azad, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Gujarat polls: 'Only Congress can take on BJP; AAP is…'

Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said although he has quit the Congress, he would stills want the party to perform well in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, adding that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) isn't capable to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

‘Indifferent approach’ towards seniors: General secretary Haq Khan quits PDP

In another setback for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), senior leader and former minister Advocate Abdul Haq Khan resigned from the party on Saturday. Haq, who was serving as the general secretary of PDP, announced his decision to leave owing to the party’s ‘indifferent approach’ towards seniors. Read more

2,418 pilgrims leave for Nankana Sahib to celebrate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

A jatha of 2,418 Sikh pilgrims on Sunday left for Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border to celebrate Parkash Gurpurab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak at his birthplace at Nankana Sahib. Read more

Imran Khan's party leader claims receiving leaked ‘obscene' video of him, wife

A leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Azam Khan Swati, said he has received an ‘obscene’ video featuring him and his wife by an unknown number. Read more

MTV Hustle 2.0's MC Square says he was surprised to get praise in DM from Virat Kohli: 'I realised I have achieved big'

MC Square is one of the finalists on the reality talent show MTV Hustle 2.0. The singer has garnered quite a sizable loyal fan base, which interacts with him on social media regularly. Read more

'There are players like Kohli and Rohit but Suryakumar's different. India never had a player like that before': Gambhir

Suryakumar Yadav once again showed why he is the most feared batter in the India's line-up despite the presence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Read more

How a total lunar eclipse is different from partial lunar eclipse

The day is almost here. A total lunar eclipse will be seen from the world. NASA declared that this lunar eclipse is special for many reasons. It will be the last total lunar eclipse that is to happen for almost next three years. Read more

Woman creates incredible painting using chalk, viral video wows people

There are several videos on Internet that show incredible talents of people. From singing in soulful voices to performing amazing dance numbers to creating incredible artworks, there are videos that capture the artistic skills of people. Read more

