Woman creates incredible painting using chalk, viral video wows people

Published on Nov 06, 2022 07:29 PM IST

The viral video of a woman creating an incredible painting using a chalk was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows the woman painting with a chalk.(Twitter/@ValaAfshar)
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are several videos on Internet that show incredible talents of people. From singing in soulful voices to performing amazing dance numbers to creating incredible artworks, there are videos that capture the artistic skills of people. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and the video shows a woman creating a wonderful painting on a blackboard using chalk.

Twitter user Vala Afshar posted the video along with a simple caption. “It is hard to imagine that one can use chalk to draw this beautifully,” he tweeted. The video shows the woman creating the painting while holding the chalk sideways.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has received several views and gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

“Beautiful! All you need is a ‘Peyar huwa iqrar huwa….’ Song in the background!,” commented a Twitter user. “This is honestly incredible. Beautiful.,” shared another. “This is extremely nice art,” posted a third. “The art of drawing without actually drawing anything. Simply spectacular,” wrote a fourth.

twitter viral video

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
