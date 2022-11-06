‘Indifferent approach’ towards seniors: General secretary Haq Khan quits PDP

In another setback for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), senior leader and former minister Advocate Abdul Haq Khan resigned from the party on Saturday.

Haq, who was serving as the general secretary of PDP, announced his decision to leave owing to the party’s ‘indifferent approach’ towards seniors.

Khan had remained inactive for the past three years after he was put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

“For the past three years, I have been away from politics. There were many reasons including my health and personal issues and also I didn’t feel that I could contribute to politics in the prevalent scenario,” Khan, who was representing the Lolab constituency, said.

“Also, the party has now chosen a new candidate who is now working in the constituency, so the situation has changed,” he added.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Khan said the party’s decision to have a replacement for him has not gone down well with his supporters. “This has given rise to several rumours and speculations, which have hurt my family and well-wishers,” he said.

“In view of the current political situation, I have suspended my political activities definitively and completely. From today onwards, I have no association with my previous political party,” said Khan.

He said the PDP’s “indifferent approach” pushed him away from the party.

“For quite some time the affairs within the party are not going well. The seniors within the party are being treated ‘indifferently’ that led to my quitting the party,” he said.

Since the 2019 constitutional changes, many members of the PDP have left the party and joined others.

PDP was founded by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s father and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed after he left Congress in 1999.