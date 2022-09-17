Daily brief: Our logistics should move at speed of cheetah, says PM Modi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Pehle kabootar chodte the…’: PM Modi on cheetah project at logistics policy launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that there was a time when people used to release pigeons and now the country released cheetahs into the wild. The PM made the statement while speaking at the launch of the National Logistics Policy (NLP) in Delhi. Read more

‘Jobs, electricity, clinics’: AAP govt in Punjab presents 6-month report card

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday presented a report card of six months of its government in Punjab and slammed opposition parties, challenging them to prove any major work done within six months of their governments during their decades-old regime. Read more

'Don't pick a player for 10-12 balls. He showed no interest to bat in top-5': Gambhir's fierce remark on Pant vs Karthik

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-member squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup earlier this week, that saw two wicketkeeper-batters in Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Read more

Cadbury and these favourite brands of Queen may soon lose royal warrant

Cadbury, Mason teas, Burberry raincoats and Fortnum are among ‘600’ brands that will be compelled to remove their Royal Warrant on products following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Read more

Hrithik Roshan says doctors told him before his debut he can't do action films, dance: '21-year-old me would be proud'

Hrithik Roshan made his acting debut with the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and his dancing skills seen in its song Ek Pal Ke Jeena instantly made him a sensation. In his career spanning over 22 years, the actor continued to deliver many popular Bollywood dance numbers and also established himself as an action hero with films like Dhoom, Krrish films, and War. Read more

5 delicious amarnath recipes to lower cholesterol, lose weight

Amarnath, chaulai or ramdana is one versatile winter superfood that can be turned into a variety of sweet and savoury dishes that are also high in protein, vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. Read more

