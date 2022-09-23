Daily brief: Russian oil supply to India has ‘gone down’, says envoy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russian oil supply to India ‘gone down’, discussing long-term agreements: Envoy

Russian ambassador Denis Alipov on Friday acknowledged that Russian oil supplies to India have “gone down lately” but said the two countries are discussing long-term agreements for energy supplies at a very competitive price. Read more

Want to experience Apple's ‘Dynamic Island’ feature without buying iPhone? Here's how to do it

One of the more striking features of Apple's recently-unveiled iPhones 14 Pro and Pro Max is ‘Dynamic Island’, a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the smartphones' display. Dynamic Island displays various types of information and and controls to users, such as ‘Now Playing’, timers, and system-wide alerts like AirPods connecting. Read more

Bipasha Basu slays maternity fashion for baby shower. All pics, video

Bipasha Basu is all smiles as she is stepping into a new phase of her life. The actor recently announced her pregnancy with a set of loved-up pictures with husband Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha, since then, has been doing it all – from attending the baby shower organised by her mother, called as shaad. Read more

Fawad Khan tried to bulk up like Aamir Khan for The Legend of Maula Jatt; was hospitalised: 'My kidneys shut down'

Fawad Khan, who plays a fierce prizefighter in his next film The Legend of Maula Jatt, had to put on several kilos and bulk up to play the title character. He weighed around 73-75 kg and went up to 100 kg for the character. Read more

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's reply stumps Murali Kartik after his ‘0-1 down’ question ahead of India vs Australia 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav came up with a masterful reply to former India cricketer Murali Kartik's question about what is the feeling in the dressing room after losing the series opener against Australia in Mohali. Read more

