Daily brief: Sachin Pilot meets protesting widows of Pulwama martyrs in Jaipur, and all the latest news

Wives of martyrs of the Pulwama Attack meet senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot at his residence, in Jaipur, Monday.(PTI)

Sachin Pilot meets protesting widows of Pulwama martyrs: ‘Govt will have to…’

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday interacted with the widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 - who are protesting against the “non-fulfillment of promises” made to them by the Rajasthan government. Calling for a strict action against the officials, Pilot said, “this behaviour against women and especially widows of those who have sacrificed their lives for our country is punishable and unapologetic.” Read more

Chhattisgarh man kills wife, hides body parts in water tank for two months

The Chhattisgarh police arrested a man in Bilaspur after they found parts of the dead body of his wife chopped and dumped in a water tank, officials said on Monday. Read more

AB de Villiers picks ‘greatest T20 player of all time’ and it's not good friend Virat Kohli

T20 cricket has slowly become the go-to format for many players around the world, especially with the rise of franchise-based tournaments. Since its inception, the format boasts many records, milestones and path-breakers. Many fans and experts have also debated plenty on the greatest T20 cricketer in history, with many going for the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, David Warner and Kieron Pollard. Read more

Deepika Padukone is smashing in goth-inspired look at Paris Fashion Week. Watch

Deepika Padukone has arrived in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week. On Monday, Louis Vuitton, of which Deepika is the brand ambassador, shared a video of Deepika ahead of Women's Fall-Winter fashion show. Read more

National Oreo Cookie Day: Delicious Oreo dessert recipes to try at home

On this day (March 6) in 1912, around 111 years back, Oreo cookies were first introduced by National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) and since then its popularity across the globe has only been rising. There are many versions of this cream cookie which has both the slightly bitter taste of chocolate and the creamy and satisfying sweetness of its filling. Read more

Web story: Six delicious foods to prepare on Holi

Holi is one of the fun filled festivals that offers variety of mouth watering and savoury delicacies. Read more