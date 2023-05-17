Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: Sameer Wankhede asked to appear before CBI tomorrow in Aryan Khan case; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2023 09:28 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CBI issues summons to Sameer Wankhede, asks him to appear tomorrow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), asking him to appear before it on Thursday in connection with its probe into demand of 25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not framing his son Aryan Khan in a drug case. Read more

On EU official call against India over Russian oil, Jaishankar’s blunt response

India has pushed back against a suggestion by a top European Union (EU) official for a crackdown on Russian oil resold by Indian firms as refined fuels, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar saying such exports don’t violate EU regulations. Read more

Surjewala warns Congress leaders of ‘action’ amid Karnataka CM impasse

AICC in charge for Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday issued a stern warning to Congress leaders against issuing statements on the leadership issue in the southern state. Read more

Skincare myths and misconceptions you need to stop believing now for healthy and radiant skin

When it comes to skincare and beauty amidst the oddball trends and questionable advice, there are some enduring myths and misconceptions that are in need of some serious debunking. Read more

Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One trailer: Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt with more dangerous stunts. Watch

Tom Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the latest Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One trailer. Featuring some death-defying stunts, the new trailer puts the star to test in what seems to be his most challenging mission so far. Read more

'We saw Rahul Dravid getting angry because of you': Ex-IPL star narrates sensational story from 2014

The 2014 Indian Premier League had seen a dramatic finish to Mumbai Indians' playoff qualification charge. In their final league match of the season, the MI faced Rajasthan Royals in a virtual knock-out; the winner would've progressed to the playoffs of the season. Read more

