Daily brief: Teenager rapes minor girl after watching porn, strangles her, and all the latest news

Published on Nov 29, 2022 09:04 PM IST

The accused teenager left the young girl's body hanging from a rod after strangling her. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Teenager rapes 10-year-old girl in her house after watching porn, strangles her: Police

A 17-year-old boy in central Chhattisgarh allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl alone at home, killed her and left the young girl’s body hanging from a rod in her house, police said on Tuesday. Read more.

Amid row over Nadav Lapid's ‘Kashmir Files’ remarks, Jairam's ‘Fact+Fiction’ jibe

Amid the controversy around Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's remarks against the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took to Twitter to write, “Fact+Fiction= Faction”. Read more.

India to forge unity as G20 president to tackle larger global issues

India’s G20 presidency will focus on forging unity within a disparate grouping to tackle larger global challenges such as indebtedness of countries and climate change at a time of divisions over issues like the Ukraine conflict, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Read more.

Explained: Why final group-stage matches of FIFA World Cup 2022 are taking place at same time in Qatar

With the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup set to enter its business end in Qatar, a lot is at stake as only 16 teams will make it to the knockout round of the showpiece event. Read more.

Centre restores exception, exempts ISRO from provisions of explosives rule

The government has exempted the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from taking its approval for manufacturing, storage, use and transportation of solid propellant for space rockets to promote ease of doing business. Read more.

IVF: Dos and don’ts after embryo transfer

After an embryo transfer during IVF or in vitro fertilization, doctors once essentially advised patients to have a regular life and refrain from doing anything extra outside of their regular activities however, they no longer advise taking the rest they once did. Read more.

Raveena Tandon shares video from Bhopal shoot with samosas, scooty rides and selfies with fans. Watch

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and shared a video of her happy moments in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Read more.

Karishma Kapoor's trip to the mountains

Karishma Kapoor took to Twitter to share pictures from her recent trip. Watch here.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

