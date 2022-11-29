Teenager rapes 10-year-old girl in her house after watching porn, strangles her: Police

RAIPUR: A 17-year-old boy in central Chhattisgarh allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl alone at home, killed her and left the young girl’s body hanging from a rod in her house, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the rape and murder took place on Saturday in Bemetara district, a little over 60km from state capital Raipur.

Bemetara district additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Pankaj Patel said investigators initially suspected that the girl may have died by suicide. But the autopsy report revealed marks on her body that indicated that the girl tried to fight back.

Patel said the police team detained some people in the neighbourhood for questioning. Among them was a teenager.

The accused allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning, Patel said.

“The accused told the police that he was addicted to watching porn on his mobile. On Saturday, after watching porn, he barged into the girl’s house when she was alone and sexually assaulted her”, he said.

Patel said the boy was afraid that the girl would tell her family about the assault and strangled her with her scarf. Before leaving, he also hung her lifeless body in the house to pass off her death as a suicide.

A case has been registered under sections 450 (house trespass), 376 (rape), 376 AB (rape of woman under twelve years of age), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence ) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act relating to penetrative sexual assault, he said.

