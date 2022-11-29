Amid row over Nadav Lapid's ‘Kashmir Files’ remarks, Jairam's ‘Fact+Fiction’ jibe

Amid the controversy around Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's remarks against the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took to Twitter to write, “Fact+Fiction= Faction”. His tweet was in response to colleague Supriya Shrinate's post earlier in the day, in which she took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in reference to Lapid's remarks.

“PM Modi, his govt, BJP, the RW ecosystem feverishly promoted ‘The Kashmir Files’. A movie rejected by International Film Festival of India. Jury Head Nadav Lapid called it ‘propaganda, vulgar movie - inappropriate for the film festival’. Hate gets called out, eventually,” she tweeted along with a video clip of the filmmaker calling ‘The Kashmir Files’ “vulgar propaganda” during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Lapid, who was the festival jury chair, and has won awards at the Cannes and Berlin film festivals, said that while the members of the jury had vivid discussions about the 14 films in the competition, the 15th one left them “shocked”.

“We were all of us disturbed and shocked by the 15th film by the movie Kashmir Files that felt for us like a vulgar propaganda movie inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” Lapid said.

‘The Kashmir Files’ was screened at the IFFI while actor Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri were present at the festival. The film, which was a top grosser this year, had created a controversy after it hit the screens earlier this year, with some scholars deriding it for inaccuracies. The movie is about the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmiri.

Lapid's comments created a huge stir and also saw Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon taking to Twitter to openly call out the filmmaker and saying he should apologise to his hosts in India.

“The friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted. As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologise to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship,” Gilon said in a series of tweets.

The Israeli envoy called his tweets an “open letter” and said he intentionally wrote them in English and “not Hebrew” because he wanted their “Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand.” “It is also relatively long, so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED,” he added.

The incident has also created a political row, with many BJP leaders condemning Lapid's remarks. BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya drew parallels between the filmmaker's comments and those denying the Holocaust.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said it was “obvious” that at no point Lapid “denied the Kashmiri Pandit exodus or dismissed it”. Her colleague Sanjay Raut claimed the movie was a “propaganda by one party”.

