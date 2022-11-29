IVF: Dos and don’ts after embryo transfer

After an embryo transfer during IVF or in vitro fertilization, doctors once essentially advised patients to have a regular life and refrain from doing anything extra outside of their regular activities however, they no longer advise taking the rest they once did. The final stage of IVF is embryo transfer where the embryos' capacity to implant in the uterus will determine whether IVF in cyprus is successful.

If a pregnancy has occurred, the patient will need to wait roughly two weeks to find out. In other words, the process known as embryo transfer involves transferring embryos to a woman's uterus in order to start a pregnancy and the time spent resting, following embryo transfer, was first shortened but today health experts insist that neither rest nor exercise affects or enhances the implantation rate.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ramya Mishra Shukla, Senior Consultant – Infertility and IVF at Apollo Fertility in New Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, advised taking it easy for a few hours right after and suggested -

1. Pamper yourself for a couple of days: Give yourself a few days to relax.

2. Relax and don't stress: The waiting period can be a lot more stressful. De-stress and calm down your thought process.

3. Continue taking your medications on time and eat a healthy diet

4. Strictly restrict lifting heavy loads, avoid twisting and bending post-transfer.

5. Avoid preserved foods, junk food, and spicy food: The only cause for concern is that spicy & heavy foods may increase heartburn or upset your stomach.

6. Restrict smoking cigarette and drinking alcohol: It can lead to reduced fertilization rates, pregnancy rates, and live birth rates as well as to significantly higher chances of miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies.

7. Additionally, avoid strenuous activities such as aerobics, running, jogging, cycling etc. Instead you can do moderate physical activities. You may also go to work but only if your work does not involve heavy lifting or vigorous exercise.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Battu Akila Preeti, Consultant Reproductive Medicine at White field Milann, recommended -

After the embryo transfer, bed rest is advised while still at the clinic. A blastocyst transfer results in implantation between 1 and 3 days later. Your implantation window is 6 to 10 days following egg extraction if you have a day-3 transfer. Sleep well and pay attention to your body. You can resume your regular activities, but be careful to avoid any strenuous ones.

Avoid physically demanding activities: Refrain from physically demanding activities like aerobics, jogging, running, cycling up hills, etc. Instead, you might engage in a little exercise like driving, walking, or cooking. You may also go to work, but only if your job doesn't require strenuous physical activity or heavy lifting.