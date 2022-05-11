Daily brief: U'khand couple sue son, daughter-in-law for 5 crore for not having children and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Grandkids or ₹5 crore…': Uttarakhand couple's demand to son, daughter-in-law

An Uttarakhand couple has decided to sue their son and daughter-in-law for ₹5 crore - because they have been married for six years and have not yet had children. Read more

Discussed caste census, says Tejashwi Yadav on 45-min meeting with Nitish Kumar

A day after his ultimatum to chief minister Nitish Kumar on a statewide caste census, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav met Nitish Kumar at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday evening. The interaction, their third in 20 days, lasted about 45 minutes. Read more

Denied visa, harassed Hindu family from Pakistan reaches Barmer via Nepal

A Hindu Dalit family of 10 has undertaken a circuitous journey to reach Barmer in western Rajasthan via Nepal from their home at Mirpur Khas city in Sindh province of Pakistan after their request for an Indian visa, to flee from harassment and threats in the neighbouring country, was rejected. Read more

Sri Lankan central bank governor warns of 'collapse', threatens to resign

Central Bank of Sri Lanka's governor Nandalal Weerasinghe warned on Wednesday that the country's economy will "completely collapse" if a new government is not appointed within two days. Read more

‘I can only pray for him’: Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan reacts to Virat Kohli's poor form

Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan put his weight firmly behind "champion player" Virat Kohli to roar back to form quickly. Rizwan said he would “pray” for the India great as he believes Kohli is a hard-working cricketer who has achieved great things in his illustrious career but is currently going through a tough phase. Read more

Alia Bhatt features in ad with viral ‘land kara de’ meme guy, fans tell him: ‘You landed at a good place’. Watch

Alia Bhatt has featured in a new ad with an unlikely ‘co-actor’ in Vipin Kumar. Many would remember him as the reality show contestant and vlogger who gained fame as the ‘Land kara de’ guy after one of his paragliding videos went viral on social media a few years ago. Read more

International Nurses Day 2022: 5 mental health tips for nurses by a psychologist

The contribution of frontline workers including our doctors, nurses and other medical staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Working tirelessly day and night till they dropped, they also had to deal with lack of essential items as they struggled to save lives and take care of Covid patients. Read more

Watch| 'Disinformation, lies': US tears into Imran Khan over anti-America campaign

