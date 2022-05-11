Discussed caste census, says Tejashwi Yadav on 45-min meeting with Nitish Kumar
PATNA: A day after his ultimatum to chief minister Nitish Kumar on a statewide caste census, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav met Nitish Kumar at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday evening. The interaction, their third in 20 days, lasted about 45 minutes.
Emerging from the meeting, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader announced that the chief minister had assured him that he will convene an-all party meeting at the earliest to hold a caste-based census in the state.
“The CM assured me that the government is serious on this issue. He wants to have a dialogue with all parties to draw a abroad outline of caste census. As the matter requires the approval of the cabinet, he wants to consult all parties,” Tejashwi told reporters.
“There is no political meaning of the meeting. It was only to discuss caste census and other issues. I also raised the issue of unemployment and requested him to fill the vacant posts. He asked me to keep faith in him,” Tejashwi said.
Nitish Kumar’s meeting with Tejashwi is seen as an exercise by the JD (U) not to allow the RJD take the credit for caste census. The RJD, of late, has vociferously renewed the demand for caste census in the state. On Tuesday, JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singha alias Lalan Singh underlined that the demand for a caste census had been raised by the JD (U). “We are not opposed to anybody’s padyatra (for a caste census),” he said.
The RJD leader on Tuesday delivered a shrill warning to the Nitish Kumar government to clarify his stand on the caste census within the next 48 to 72 hours, saying that he was going to seek an appointment from Nitish Kumar’s office and would launch a campaign. “If he does not call me or clear his stand on caste census proposal in Bihar, we will decide on our next course of action. We will no longer tolerate dilly dallying tactics,” Yadav said on Tuesday.
Tejashwi also threatened to start a padyatra from Patna to Delhi if the state government fails to initiate the process of the caste census. On Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav who once worked as Nitish Kumar’s deputy when the Janata Dal (U) and RJD were in a short-lived alliance, indicated he will wait for the outcome of the all party meeting.
The union government last year ruled out a caste-wise enumeration in the census exercise.
BJP, Cong to give 27% tickets to OBCs after SC rejects quota in MP local polls
A day after the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh state election commission to conduct local body polls without reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party and opposition Congress on Wednesday decided to give 27% tickets to OBC candidates in local body polls. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the state election commission to notify local body polls in Madhya Pradesh within two weeks without the OBC quota.
KMC Language Univ, Bangladesh govt discuss academic cooperation
Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University vice-chancellor Prof NP Singh on Wednesday met the high commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Imran and proposed ways to work together in areas of protection, conservation, translation and promotion of state and regional languages. Prof Singh proposed to work in the following areas by establishing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dhaka University and other universities in Bangladesh.
Lilavati Hospital lodges complaint against unknown people for taking photos of Navneet Rana
Mumbai The Bandra police have registered a case against unknown people for allegedly taking photos of Amravati MP Navneet Rana when she was in the MRI room of Lilavati hospital in Bandra. “On the complaint of the Lilavati Hospital security supervisor Amit Gaud, a case has been registered against unknown people under section 448 (punishment for trespass) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others),” said a police officer from Bandra station.
PM’s call for immediate cessation of hostilities an important step in ending the Russia-Ukraine war: EU ambassador
“It is an important step towards ending the war between Russia and Ukraine when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and Russia would realise its unnecessary and unjustified aggression about the attack on Ukraine. For this, all international leaders need to come together to stop Russia's aggression and urge it to take back its armed forces from Ukraine,” said European Union ambassador Ugo Astuto.
‘Conservation fee’ can’t be levied on projects outside eco-sensitive zones, says HC
The Bombay high court has struck down the demand of ₹4 crore from a developer in Thane, saying the forest department could not levy a “conservation fee” on commercial activities outside the eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) surrounding national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. Sai Pushp Enterprises. Though the order was passed on May 5, it was available on May 9.
