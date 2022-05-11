Alia Bhatt features in ad with viral ‘land kara de’ meme guy, fans tell him: ‘You landed at a good place’. Watch

Alia Bhatt has featured in a new ad with an unlikely ‘co-actor’ in Vipin Kumar. Many would remember him as the reality show contestant and vlogger who gained fame as the ‘Land kara de’ guy after one of his paragliding videos went viral on social media a few years ago. In the ad for a chocolate brand, Vipin recreates the famous video but with Alia as his instructor this time, who seems to have a solution for his nerves. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt planned a South Africa wedding, says Neetu Kapoor

The original video, which came out in 2019, had Vipin scared and nervous during a paragliding session somewhere in the hills. His reactions and lines, particularly the phrase ‘land kara de (please make me land)’ became a viral sensation and meme material.

In the new video, shared by Vipin on his Instagram, he can be seen paragliding while shooting a video with a selfie stick. He repeats the same lines he had said in his original video, which went viral back in 2019. He says in Hindi, “It’s foggy all around. I was crazy to come here.” At that point, the viewers see that it is Alia Bhatt, who is the instructor for this ride. Vipin continues, “I don’t want a long ride. Bhai 500 zyada le le par land kara de (Take 500 rupees more but please let me land).” At that, Alia takes out a Perk chocolate bar and hands it to him. We then see a nonchalant Vipin eating the chocolate bar.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Vipin wrote, “Who Said A meme Can't achieve the heights? Who said A meme has just a life of 1 -2 months? Breaking all the bakwas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt.” He also thanked Alia and Cadbury for the opportunity. “Thank you @cadburyperkindia for this wonderful opportunity. And I almost lived a dream life by shooting you @aliaabhatt. I get nervous in the first shot coz I even can't imagine that one day we both will sit together and have a chit chat,” he added.

Vipin also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot on Instagram on Tuesday, asking fans to send in their best captions. The pictures show Vipin and Alia on a hand glider in front of a green screen. Fans applauded the turn of events. One cheekily commented, “Looks like you landed at a good place.” Another called Alia the “perfect replacement of Jagga Bhai,” who was the instructor in the original video.

Alia was last seen on screen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which opened to good reviews and was a box office hit. Alia’s performance as a brothel madam was particularly appreciated by fans and critics. The actor will be next seen in Brahmastra, which will mark her first collaboration with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan, and will release on September 9.

