‘Daily life as it is…’: Congress MP's argument against Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week call

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram has sharply criticised Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s call for a 70-hour workweek, dismissing the notion that longer hours are essential for India’s progress. In a pointed response to Murthy's recent comments, Chidambaram argued that focusing on efficiency rather than extended work hours is key to achieving both personal well-being and national growth. Karti Chidambaram (right) disagreed with Narayana Murthy’s views about long work hours.

Murthy, 78, has long advocated for intense work schedules, having maintained a grueling 14-hour workday during his career. At a recent event, he expressed disappointment over India’s transition from a six-day to a five-day workweek in 1986, emphasizing that the country’s development requires greater sacrifice and hard work. He also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own reported 100-hour workweeks, suggesting that the country's citizens should emulate such dedication to help India achieve global prominence.

‘Efficiency over endurance,’ says Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram, however, disagreed with Murthy’s views, taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his stance on the matter. The Congress MP emphasized the importance of work-life balance for the social and mental well-being of workers, particularly in a country that continues to battle subpar infrastructure and daily challenges.

"Working longer is meaningless, focus should be on efficiency. Daily life is as it is a struggle, battling inefficient & substandard infrastructure & amenities. Work life balance is most important for good social order & harmony," Chidambaram wrote.

He further argued that India should even consider adopting a four-day workweek, suggesting, "We should infact move to a 4 day working week. 12 noon on Monday to 2 pm on Friday."

Chidambaram’s comments echo the growing debate around work culture in India, where the traditional long hours advocated by business leaders are often seen as a hindrance to a more sustainable and balanced lifestyle. His remarks also come in the wake of a similar disagreement expressed by his party colleague, Gaurav Gogoi, who criticized Murthy’s stance on work-life balance.

Gaurav Gogoi's counterpoint

Gaurav Gogoi shared his own thoughts on the issue earlier this month, emphasizing that life is not just about work but also about nurturing family and personal relationships. “What is life but looking after your children, cooking for them, teaching them, taking care of your elderly parents, being there for your friends in their times of need?” Gogoi wrote on X, further highlighting that traditionally, working women often do not have the luxury of separating work from life.

Narayana Murthy's defence of 70-hour workweek

Narayana Murthy has remained steadfast in his belief that hard work is essential for India’s development. Defending his call for a 70-hour workweek, Murthy recently stated that young people need to understand that working hard is crucial for elevating India’s global standing.

“We have to set our aspirations high because 800 million Indians get free rations. That means 800 million Indians are in poverty. If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will work hard?” Murthy said, addressing an audience alongside RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka. He also shared an anecdote about a Chinese worker being three and a half times more productive than an Indian worker, urging citizens to work harder to close the gap.