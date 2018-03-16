Daler Mehndi convicted in human trafficking case, gets bail after two-year jail sentence

Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi was on Friday convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case by a court in Patiala.

Daler, who was sentenced to two years in jail, was, however, granted bail by the court shortly after.

Daler and his brother, Shamsher Singh, had been accused of illegally sending people abroad disguised as members of his troupe by charging hefty “passage money.”

It was also alleged that Mehndi brothers had taken two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during which 10 people were taken to the US as group members and were “dropped off” illegally.

Soon after the Patiala Police registered a case against Daler and Shamsher on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh, more complaints came up levelling charges of fraud against the two brothers.

Patiala Police had even raided the offices of Daler Mehndi at Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized documents, including the case file of those who had paid the alleged “passage money” to Mehndi brothers.

In 2006, Patiala Police filed two discharge petitions stating Daler Mehndi to be innocent, but the court had upheld that the singer be prosecuted as there was “sufficient evidence against him on the judicial file and scope for further investigation”.