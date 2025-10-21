Dalit man assaulted and forced to drink urine in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

In a harrowing case, a 25-year-old man belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine twice in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. A case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act and under relevant sections of the BNS for kidnapping, assault, and inhuman treatment. (PTI file photo)

Police have arrested three individuals, identified as Sonu Barua, Alok Sharma, and Chhotu Ojha on Tuesday in relation to the incident.

Prima facie, the accused appeared to target the man after he quit working as his driver, news agency PTI reported quoting police officials who added that further investigation is underway.

A police officer said the victim used to drive a Bolero vehicle for the main accused, Sonu Barua, a resident of Datawali village.

According to the complainant, three persons abducted him from Gwalior on Monday and brought him to Bhind in a vehicle, where he was beaten and forced to drink urine, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Pathak.

The victim, who was a resident of Akutpura village in the Surpura police station area of Bhind, claimed that he was abducted from his in-laws' home in Deendayal Nagar area of Gwalior and taken to Bhind in an SUV.

He was beaten with a plastic pipe, he said, adding that the trio stopped the vehicle midway and forced him to drink urine from a bottle. The victim was then taken to Akutpura village, where he was tied with an iron chain and was forced to drink urine again, he said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

“A case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act and under relevant sections of the BNS for kidnapping, assault, and inhuman treatment”, Pathak added.

The latest incident comes days after a Dalit youth opposing illegal mining was allegedly beaten up and urinated upon by four persons in Katni district.

In May, a group of persons allegedly kidnapped a relative from Guna district following a dispute and taken him to Rajasthan, where they forced him to drink urine and paraded him in a woman's clothes, police had said.

In March this year, a man was allegedly beaten up, forced to drink urine, and wear a garland of shoes after he eloped with a married woman in Ujjain district.

A viral video in July 2023 had triggered national outrage after it captured a man urinating on a tribal in Sidhi district.