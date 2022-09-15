Home / India News / Dalit man beaten for having water from pot meant for upper caste in Rajasthan

Dalit man beaten for having water from pot meant for upper caste in Rajasthan

india news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 03:58 PM IST

Chatura Ram said one Jitendra Singh saw him drinking water and questioned him who he was before four men having liquor joined and started beating him

Police said they have detained two people. (HT PHOTO)
BySachin Saini

Around half-a-dozen men allegedly thrashed a Dalit man for drinking water from an earthen pot meant for upper caste people in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district.

Chatura Ram said one Jitendra Singh saw him drinking water and questioned him who he was before four men having liquor joined and started beating him. “I tried to run away but they hit me with a rod due to which I fell down...”

He added the attackers abused him with made casteist remarks. “Hearing my cries, my wife rushed ...to save me. Later, I was taken to hospital.”

Police superintendent Bhanwar Singh Nathawat said a case has been lodged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He added a deputy police superintendent level officer is conducting the investigation. “The allegations are being fairly probed and two people have been detained for questioning.”

The fresh case of atrocity came to light a month after a nine-year-old Dalit boy died at a hospital in Ahmedabad days after a teacher allegedly thrashed him when he saw him drinking water from a pot meant for people from upper castes.

Police cited preliminary investigation and ruled out allegations that the student was beaten for having water from the pot.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

