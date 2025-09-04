Search
Dalit man lynched on suspicion of killing cattle in Odisha, 6 held

PTI |
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 09:56 pm IST

A mob beat a 35-year-old Dalit man to death and left his aide injured on suspicion of killing a cow in Odisha’s Deogarh district, police said Thursday.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident, which took place at Kundeijuri village under Riamal police station area on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kishore Chamar, and his injured associate was Goutam Nayak, residents of neighbouring Kaunsidhipa village and cattle skinners who remove the hide from a slaughtered animal.

A group of people found them chopping the meat of a cow in a forest near their village. The severed head of a cow was also lying there, police said.

Though the victim explained that they were chopping the beef after the death of his cow, he was accused of killing it, police said.

“The two were beaten up by the group, and Chamar died on the spot. Though Nayak was injured, he managed to escape,” Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra told PTI over the phone.

“We have arrested six people in this connection,” Mishra said.

