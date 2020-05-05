‘Dangerous’: Private lab in Kolkata conducts Covid-19 tests, FIR filed

india

Updated: May 05, 2020 21:31 IST

An FIR and a fine of Rs 10 lakh was slapped against a private laboratory allegedly conducting illegal Covid-19 tests in north Kolkata on Tuesday. Subsequently, the lab was also shut down.

This is the first such instance in the state in which a laboratory has been found to be testing swab samples illegally without any authorisation from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“The state health department had initiated an enquiry after receiving a complaint against the laboratory. The laboratory was sealed,” said a top official of the state health department.

An FIR was registered at the Phool Bagan police station.

“This is a dangerous practice as there could be chances of leakage while conducting the tests if proper precautions are not taken, resulting in further spread of the disease. A lab is given permission by the ICMR only if it has proper infrastructure to handle such samples,” said a senior doctor from one of the government-run laboratories.

At present, West Bengal has 11 government laboratories and six private laboratories approved by the ICMR where swab samples for Covid–19 are tested.