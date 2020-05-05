e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Dangerous’: Private lab in Kolkata conducts Covid-19 tests, FIR filed

‘Dangerous’: Private lab in Kolkata conducts Covid-19 tests, FIR filed

This is the first such instance in the state in which a laboratory has been found to be testing swab samples illegally without any authorisation from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 21:31 IST
Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
At present, West Bengal has 11 government laboratories and six private laboratories approved by the ICMR where swab samples for Covid–19 are tested. (Bloomberg)
At present, West Bengal has 11 government laboratories and six private laboratories approved by the ICMR where swab samples for Covid–19 are tested. (Bloomberg)
         

An FIR and a fine of Rs 10 lakh was slapped against a private laboratory allegedly conducting illegal Covid-19 tests in north Kolkata on Tuesday. Subsequently, the lab was also shut down.

This is the first such instance in the state in which a laboratory has been found to be testing swab samples illegally without any authorisation from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“The state health department had initiated an enquiry after receiving a complaint against the laboratory. The laboratory was sealed,” said a top official of the state health department.

An FIR was registered at the Phool Bagan police station.

“This is a dangerous practice as there could be chances of leakage while conducting the tests if proper precautions are not taken, resulting in further spread of the disease. A lab is given permission by the ICMR only if it has proper infrastructure to handle such samples,” said a senior doctor from one of the government-run laboratories.

At present, West Bengal has 11 government laboratories and six private laboratories approved by the ICMR where swab samples for Covid–19 are tested.

tags
top news
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Indians’ mega evacuation begins Thursday; US returnees to pay Rs 1 lakh
Indians’ mega evacuation begins Thursday; US returnees to pay Rs 1 lakh
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
‘Govt without a heart’: Shivakumar stings Yediyurappa on Covid-19 response
‘Govt without a heart’: Shivakumar stings Yediyurappa on Covid-19 response
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper