Darjeeling rains: Every area of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration cut off, no road connectivity, says official

Darjeeling: Following heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Anit Thapa, said that every area of GTA had been cut off, there was no road connectivity, and a report would be submitted to the government. Darjeeling: Locals look at the damaged Dudhia iron bridge after landslides and heavy rainfall, in Darjeeling district, West Bengal, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_06_2025_000297A)(PTI)

He visited the landslide-affected areas in Machidhara gaon, Darjeeling, on Monday.

Anit Thapa said, "We did not imagine that so many lives would be lost. Every area of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has been cut off, there is no road connectivity. We are assessing the damage and compiling a report, which we will then submit to the government. We expect help from the governments. We are planning for a temporary Bailey bridge. Incident took place yesterday. It will take time for the assessment."

He further said that all the elected members, panchayat members, and opposition leaders are on the field, and it cannot be politicised.

"This is a landslide-prone zone. I am thankful to CM Mamata Banerjee for announcing ₹5 lakh ex-gratia and a Special Homeguard job for a kin of the flood victims. The houses which are completely damaged, we will arrange accommodation for them," he added.

At least 18 people were reported to be killed in Darjeeling as in incessant rain that wreaked havoc in West Bengal's north on Saturday night and early Sunday, the district authorities confirmed on Monday.

The authorities noted that 11 people were killed in heavy rains in the tourist town of Mirik till October 5. In Jorebunglow, four people were killed, while in Sukhia Pokhari, two people were killed, and in Darjeeling Sadar, one person passed away in the heavy rain that battered the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the flood-affected Jalpaiguri in North West Bengal, on Monday. She urged people to show restraint, caution and not lose courage.

CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia and a Special Homeguard job for a kin of the flood victims.

Sharing an X post, CM Mamata Banerjee wrote, "While death cannot be compensated, we shall give ₹5 lakh to the families of each deceased, and a Special Homeguard's job to a kin in each such family as a special gesture."

She added that the police and administration are conducting rescue operations in the affected areas, and community kitchens have been established to provide support.

"Police and administration have been doing rescue and restoration operations in all affected areas. Community kitchens have been opened, distressed people are being given all-out support. Tourists are being safely evacuated, and where hotel accommodation is to be arranged, that will be done at our cost. North Bengal State Transport Corporation and our other transport organisations are mobilising streams of special Volvo and long-distance buses for evacuating the stranded tourists," the Chief Minister wrote.