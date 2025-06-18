Dassault, Reliance to build luxury jets in India

NEW DELHI: The Falcon 2000LXS business jets will be manufactured in India, outside France for the first time, with French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure Limited on Wednesday announcing their partnership to build the luxury planes in Nagpur. A Dassault Rafale C fighter jet at the Paris Air Show in Paris, France, on Tuesday. (Bloomberg)

The agreement to build the planes in India for the global market was signed at the ongoing Paris Air Show. A Falcon 2000LXS jet can carry eight to 10 passengers.

The maiden flight of the first Made-in India jet will take place by 2028 from the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) facility in Nagpur, the French aircraft maker said. DRAL is Dassault’s joint venture with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Aerostructure Limited. The new assembly line will produce 24 jets a year, people aware of the matter said.

“This is for the first time that Dassault Aviation will manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside France, positioning India as a strategic global aviation hub,” Dassault Aviation said in a statement, adding that India joins an elite club of countries manufacturing next-generation business jets including the United States, France, Canada and Brazil.

The development comes days after Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) announced their partnership to build the Rafale fuselage at a facility being set up in Hyderabad, in a move that is seen as a big leap for the government’s wide-ranging Make-in-India initiative. The fighter jet’s fuselage will also be produced outside France for the first time.

“This new agreement, which will make DRAL the first centre of excellence for Falcon assembly outside France and which will eventually enable the establishment of a final assembly line for the Falcon 2000, illustrates, once again, our firm intent to meet our ‘Make in India’ commitments, and to contribute to the recognition of India as a major partner in the global aerospace supply chain,” said Dassault Aviation chairman Eric Trappier.

The foundation of the DRAL facility near Nagpur airport was laid in October 2017. The new agreement takes forward DRAL’s earlier plans to build the jets in India, which were stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It marks the ramp-up of DRAL, in line with the strategic vision shared with our partner Reliance,” Trappier said.

This collaboration reflects DRAL’s commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and ‘Make in India for the World,’ said Reliance Group founder chairman Anil D Ambani.

“Our partnership with Dassault Aviation for manufacturing Falcon business jets in India is a defining moment for the country, aviation industry and the Reliance Group. This will help position India as a key force in the global aerospace value chain,” Ambani added.

The collaboration entails transfer of full fuselage of the Falcon 2000LXS jets and wing assembly operations along with major facility upgrades, Dassault Aviation said, adding that it will also transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X business jets.

“Since delivering its first Falcon 2000 front section in 2019, DRAL has assembled over 100 major sub-sections for the Falcon 2000, underscoring its world-class precision manufacturing capabilities and playing an integral role in the Falcon global production programme,” the statement added.

Dassault Aviation and TASL will supply the Rafale fuselages for India and other international markets 2028 onwards. Some of the 26 Rafale Marine fighters ordered by India for its navy will come with locally produced fuselages.